Snowmass briefs: A stacked weekend calendar in the village

Jenny Li, left, tries to spike the volleyball while Liz Card blocks in the women's league of the doubles sand volleyball tournament in 2017.

Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun file photo

Volleyball tournament takes over Town Park July 22-25

Volleyball of the Rockies returns to Town Park for the annual Snowmass Doubles Volleyball Tournament Thursday to Sunday.

Teams will take to the sand and grass courts of Snowmass over four days of competition; bracket play wraps up the tournament Sunday.

‘Bloodmobile’ seeks donors in Snowmass for blood drive Friday

The St. Mary’s Regional Bloodmobile comes to Snowmass Village for a blood drive outside Alpine Bank from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday.

All donors who participate will receive a free cholesterol screening; it is a total cholesterol test so there is no need to fast before the donation.

To register, visit bit.ly/smass-blooddrive or call 970-298-2555.

Cyclists hit the trails for Snowmass 50 race on Saturday

Elite and recreational mountain bikers alike will hit the singletrack of Snowmass Village en masse for the Audi Snowmass 50 mountain bike race Saturday.

The course begins and ends on Fanny Hill and circumnavigates the village with a roughly 25-mile loop clocking nearly 5,000 feet of elevation gain per lap. Racers can participate in a 50-mile, two-loop race, 25-mile one-loop race or 50-mile relay in which each racer completes one 25-mile loop.

Spectators are welcome; recommended viewing areas include the start and finish line on Fanny Hill and the aid stations at the Rodeo Lot and near the Elk Camp restaurant. Racing begins at 7 a.m.

Recreationalists should expect race-related impacts on most of the popular trails in town: the Discovery Trail, Sleigh Ride, Divide Road, and the Rim and Seven Star trails west of the village; Ditchline, Highline, Viewline and Deadline trails in Sky Mountain Park; the Tom Blake and Powerline trails east of the village; and Elk Camp Work Road as well as the Expresso, Cross Mountain and Village Bound trails on the main mountain.

Hikers and bikers are asked to stay clear of single track sections to avoid collisions and reduce traffic.

To register for the race or view the course map, visit bit.ly/p4-MTB .

Movies Under the Stars hits play Saturday

“Movies Under the Stars” in Snowmass Base Village returns at 8 p.m. Saturday with a screening of “Shrek” on the turf rink outside The Collective.

Reservations are not required and seating is first-come, first-served for the collaborative series presented by Aspen Film and The Collective. Viewers can bring picnics, nonalcoholic beverages and blankets. Alcoholic beverages can be carried in from MoxiBar or the Limelight Snowmass only.

Other family movies in the series include “Happy Feet” (Aug. 7), “The Incredibles” (Aug. 14) and “Free Willy” (Aug. 28). Programming is subject to change due to weather or COVID-19 protocols.

Straight Line hosts “Live Drawing and Libations” on Tuesday

Straight Line Studio’s Kelly Peters will host a “Live Drawing and Libations” sip-and-draw event Tuesday in Snowmass Base Village.

Participants can bring their own drawing tools or use materials provided by the studio to sketch clothed models while sipping wine or a beverage of their choice.

Attendance is capped at 10 participants (all must be 21 or older) and an RSVP is required at info@straightlinestudiollc.com . The event costs $25 per person; cash and Venmo will be accepted.

Council approves funding for car chargers

A car charges at the Skyhook Solar electric vehicle charging parking spot in Town Park in Snowmass Village on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/Snowmass Sun)



Snowmass Village Town Council officially amended the town’s budget to allocate $50,000 to new electric vehicle car chargers in town at their regular meeting July 19 .

That funding includes an already-approved $25,000 from the town’s capital improvement fund and a new grant of as much as $25,000 from the Charge Ahead Colorado program to add two to four new chargers in the village, according to town documents.

Four locations for installation are under consideration: a new station in Lot 3 on Carriage Way, an upgrade to the existing older station at Town Park, a new station at Town Hall and a new station near the housing office on Deerfield Drive for residents.

