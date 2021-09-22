Snowmass briefs: A “Snowmassive Chase” kicks off

“Snowmassive Chase” brings high school bikers to mountain trails

The Colorado High School Cycling League will host the “Snowmassive Chase” cross-country mountain bike races on Saturday and Sunday.

Races begin and end on Fanny Hill at the Snowmass Mall. Expect impacts to trail access on Fanny Hill, Discovery Trail, Sleigh Ride, Ditch Trail, Connector, Sam’s Knob Road and Village Bound between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for racing and course pre-riding on both days.

There also will be trail impacts from 2-5:30 p.m. Friday for course pre-riding.

Straight Line Studio hosts networking event

Straight Line Studio in Snowmass Base Village will host a “Ladies who Lead” networking event at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Ladies who Lead” invites local women in the event planning and small business sectors to meet at the studio; studio owner Kelly Peters will give a brief speech followed by mingling and drinks.



The “Live Drawing and Libations” event that was previously scheduled at the same time has been canceled.

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.