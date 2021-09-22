Snowmass briefs: A “Snowmassive Chase” kicks off
The Colorado High School Cycling League will host the “Snowmassive Chase” cross-country mountain bike races on Saturday and Sunday.
Races begin and end on Fanny Hill at the Snowmass Mall. Expect impacts to trail access on Fanny Hill, Discovery Trail, Sleigh Ride, Ditch Trail, Connector, Sam’s Knob Road and Village Bound between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. for racing and course pre-riding on both days.
There also will be trail impacts from 2-5:30 p.m. Friday for course pre-riding.
Straight Line Studio hosts networking event
Straight Line Studio in Snowmass Base Village will host a “Ladies who Lead” networking event at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
“Ladies who Lead” invites local women in the event planning and small business sectors to meet at the studio; studio owner Kelly Peters will give a brief speech followed by mingling and drinks.
Participate in The Longevity Project
The Longevity Project is an annual campaign to help educate readers about what it takes to live a long, fulfilling life in our valley. This year Kevin shares his story of hope and celebration of life with his presentation Cracked, Not Broken as we explore the critical and relevant topic of mental health.
The “Live Drawing and Libations” event that was previously scheduled at the same time has been canceled.
