Snowmass briefs: A busy Wednesday in the village

Anderson Ranch to screen ‘Like Water for Chocolate’ with dinner Wednesday

Anderson Ranch Arts Center and Aspen Film will present a sold-out screening of “Like Water for Chocolate” accompanied by a four-course meal Wednesday evening at the Snowmass Village arts campus on Owl Creek Road in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail reception; the film begins at 7 p.m.

Doña Vega Mezcal will provide a mezcal tasting during the cocktail reception and specialty cocktail pairings with the dinner.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test administered within 72 hours of arrival is required. Those who require a vegetarian meal or have any life-threatening dietary restrictions should email lsunier@andersonranch.org .

Anderson Ranch may not be able to accommodate some dietary restrictions without omitting certain menu items due to the themed nature of the menu.





Visit http://www.andersonranch.org/events/dinner-and-a-movie-like-water-for-chocolate for more information.

Board and Commission Information Fair set for Wednesday

With the town’s recruitment process for advisory boards and commissions just around the corner, Snowmass Village will host an information fair for those interested in offering input on a variety of local issues.

The event takes place from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Town Hall. Board members and staff liaisons will be onsite to answer questions.

Board and commission members provide feedback and insight to the Town Council on a wide variety of topics, including environment, development, parks and open space and finances.

Applications will be available and accepted at the fair, but prospective members also can apply online. Town Council appoints members around the end of the calendar year.

For a full list of boards and commissions and more information about each group, visit http://www.tosv.com/104/Boards-Commissions .

Submit listings for our community briefs to kwilliams@aspentimes.com.