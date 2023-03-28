Snowmass Briefs

Coming up at the Collective

Wednesday, March 29: Snowmass Live Comedy Presents the Valley Comedy Showcase, 7:30-9 p.m.

Free evening of comedy showcasing local Roaring Fork Valley talent, including winners of our January Colorado Comedy Competition. Reservations are encouraged. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and priority given to those with reservations. Large groups should arrive early to ensure the best seating.

Shows feature adult content and are not suitable for those ages 18 and younger. Bar service available before the show at Mawita. Come early and grab a bite in Snowmass Base Village. Parking is free after 3 p.m. in the Snowmass Base Village parking structure or free shuttles run from the Rodeo Lot, Intercept Lot and Aspen.

Thursday, March 30: Free Community Bingo, 5-6 p.m. in The Collective Hall

All ages are encouraged to come and make matches. Players will receive two cards with prizes awarded throughout the evening. Seatin is first-come, first-served.





Friday, March 31: Free! Snowmass Live Presents a DJ Set with Romy Ancona, 3-7 p.m. at The Collective

Romy Ancona is a self-taught musician making his way through the Hollywood, South Bay, and Las Vegas club circuits as an electronic music producer and performer.

Saturday, April 1: Free! A DJ Set and Ice Skating Disco Party with Taosun*, 3-7 p.m. at The Rink

Ice skating disco party with Taosun, a multi-talented beatmaker who’s been igniting dance floors and airwaves with his genre-blending sound. From hip-hop to bass music and Afro beats to Amapiano and house, this renaissance man has got it all covered. Taosun was exposed to a diverse range of sounds from an early age. He spent countless hours digging through music and experimenting with different styles, honing his craft, and perfecting his unique sound.

*Weather and ice conditions permitting.

Snowmass events

Friday, March 31, Colorado Currys: Music on the Mall every Friday during après through April 14. This free event features live performances from local Roaring Fork Valley musicians on the Tower stage in the Snowmass Mall.

Nastar National Championship, all day, April 2-8

The NASTAR National Championships return to Snowmass April 2-8. The championships were first held at Snowmass in 1998 and again during the 2013, 2014, and 2015 seasons!

NASTAR offers recreational racing at resorts across the country and participants can compete and compare their scores to friends and family regardless of when and where they race.

Uphilling primer for Snowmass

Uphilling has quickly risen to popularity in the ski community. Instead of a leisurely ride on the Elk Camp Gondola or chairlifts, you can earn your turns traversing up the mountain on alpine touring skis or splitboards. This workout with a reward is one way to change up your on-mountain experience, but comes with rules to minimize conflicts between uphill and downhill traffic on the slopes and maximize everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

Snowmass allows uphilling from 5 a.m. until 10:30 p.m., but remember you need an uphill pass. Uphillers are asked to travel on designated routes during operating hours (while the lifts are spinning). Here are some important rules to know before you head up the mountain:

Uphillers must adhere to designated uphill routes during operating hours : Two Creeks: Cascade to top of Funnel around Causeway (bottom of L10) to EC restaurant. High Alpine Restaurant: Fanny Hill to McNamara Ridge to Coffee Pot to HA Restaurant. Sam’s Knob: Fanny Hill to TOV headwall/Dawdler to Lower Velvet Falls to Upper Velvet Falls to midstation of VX to Coney Glade Trail to Banzai Ridge to top of Knob. Elk Camp: Base Village to Funnel up to Elk Camp Restaurant.

: Uphillers must remain visible at all times: headlamps and taillights are encouraged in the dark, please help snow-makers and groomers see you if you go out before sunrise or after sunset

Uphillers must stay on the side of the trail: stay visible but close to treeline

Uphillers must be aware of downhill traffic and avoid blind spots

Uphillers must stay away from all snowmaking equipment and may not cross snowmaking lines at any time.

All uphillers must have a valid lift ticket or pass to ride up any lifts.

As with downhill traffic, uphill traffic must obey all on-mountain signage — including closed runs — and rope lines. Uphill access may close during operating hours depending on snowfall and downhill traffic

Dogs are prohibited between 7:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. at Snowmass during the ski season. Outside of those hours, you may bring your dog on-mountain with you, be sure to clean up after your canine friend — no one wants to ski through dog poo!

No ski area services, including Ski Patrol, are available during hours that the ski areas are not open for business. Please call 911 in the event of an emergency during non-operational hours. You are responsible for your own safety at all times while on Aspen Skiing Company property.

Here, you’ll find the full list of Aspen Snowmass uphilling policies : http://www.aspensnowmass.com/four-mountains/snowmass/uphill-policy