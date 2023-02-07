Snowmass briefs: Firefighters to blaze down the hill

Firefighters to blaze down the hill

National Firefighter Ski Week and Races are set from Feb. 27 through March 2 in Snowmass.

“Our mission is to raise money to benefit charities associated with firefighting, firefighters in need, and/or the survivors of fire,” according to the race organizer’s website . “​Combining that mission with our passion for skiing and snowboarding is what this event is all about.”

The National Association of Fire Fighters is the beneficiary, according to the website.

On Feb. 27, participants can check-in and register for the event, a welcoming party will be held, and the race course will be open for practice runs.





Two races and a silent auction are set Feb. 28; March 1 is an open day, and March 2 will include hose races, a picnic lunch, and an awards party.

Book-drop moves to rec center

The book-drop station in Snowmass Village has a new location. Books and library materials now can be returned to the Snowmass Rec Center book-drop, 2835 Brush Creek Road.

TOSV: No poop left behind

The town is telling people to “doo doo the right thing” and pick up their pets’ waste.

“Dogs are welcome on select Town trails, on a leash; but it is their owner’s responsibility to make sure they don’t leave anything behind,” the town said in its monthly newsletter. “The poop fairy doesn’t visit Snowmass Village trails, but Trail Rangers do, and they are stepping up enforcement. Failure to pick up pet litter can result in a fine and mandatory court appearance. If the situation arises, make sure you doo doo the right thing, and pick up after your dog.”