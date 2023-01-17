Snowmass Briefs

Snowmass patrol rescues skier

Snowmass Ski Patrol rescued an out-of-bounds skier just past sunset on Saturday, Jan. 14, from the West Willow drainage. The skier was wet from falling into the river but no worse for the wear.

The Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center was alerted at 3:09 p.m. to the skier being out of bounds from the Snowmass Ski Area, and ski patrol reported they were in phone contact with the skier.

Ski patrol found a single set of ski tracks leaving the ski area in the area above the popular run known as The Wall and reported they had GPS coordinates and were willing to attempt to find the subject.

The teams in the field were supported by their newest technology, and Mountain Rescue Aspen used drone teams equipped with infrared cameras and night vision, officials said. All rescue personnel and the skier arrived safely to T-Lazy-7 Ranch by 6:10 p.m., and everyone was out of the field by 6:45 p.m., according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s office.





Drag Queen Bingo

Drag Queen Bingo Brunches will be held from 12:30-2 p.m. on Sundays on Jan. 22, Feb. 19, and March 19 at The Collective Hall in Snowmass Base Village.

The cost is $25 for two cards with proceeds benefiting AspenOUT in partnership with Gay Ski Week.

“We’re always looking for unique programs and events to bring our guests and community together,” said Sarah Sanders, Snowmass Base Village plaza and events manager. “These brunches are an opportunity to celebrate and support our diverse LGBTQ+ community, most notably AspenOUT. Plus, we know the fabulous Kendra will entertain us with laughter and personality.”

The event will be hosted by Aspen drag queen Kendra Matic and paired with live music from Romy Ancona.

DJ Romy Ancona and Aspen drag queen Kendra Matic.|Courtesy photo

briefs-svs-012823

Matic is the creation of Alejandro Lucchetta, a New York-based Argentinian hairstylist. According to Lucchetta, Matic was born in New York during the pandemic where she began working at private events around the city, participating in music videos for different artists and working in fashion. Now an “Aspen Queen,” she can be found working and participating in events, such as the Aspen Highlands closing day party where she hosted a duct-tape fashion show, Here House Club in Aspen, sharing her style during Gay Ski Week and at private events around the valley.

“Drag is a celebration of self-identity and an expression of joy, laughter, and a very good time in life,” said Matic. “It pairs perfectly with bingo, brunch, music, and community.”

Participants must be 18 years or older to participate. Limited seating is available. Reserve cards early at thecollectivesnowmass.com . Mawita restaurant will offer brunch and drink specials and prizes will be awarded throughout the afternoon. Live music will be performed by Ancona, one of The Collective’s resident DJs.