Snowmass Briefs: Expanding taxes, an open run and lots of wine

The Rotary Club of Snowmass Village hosts the Snowmass Wine Festival each year and donates 100 percent of its proceeds to local nonprofit organizations.

Snowmass Tourism/Courtesy photo |

Voters to decide on expanding taxes

Snowmass Village voters will be asked in November to approve a ballot measure that would divert a portion of the revenue generated from the town’s separate marketing and lodging taxes to worker housing.

The five-member Town Council unanimously adopted the ballot question’s language at its meeting Sept. 6. The council also bypassed a town board’s recommendation to make the ballot question less open-ended by adding language stating 80% of tax proceeds would go toward their original intent — marketing, special events and public relations in one coffer; groups sales in the other.

The town also has a balance of $10 million generated from the two taxes; those funds can only be used for their original intent, regardless of what voters decide in November, according to Town Manager Clint Kinney

Ballots go out Oct. 17, early voting beings Oct. 24 and Election Day is Nov. 8.





A open run with amazing views

An easy, community-trail group run with Utah-based, queer pro ultra-runner Ryan Montgomery takes place 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

He will guide runners through a course with phenomenal views of Snowmass Village, the surrounding mountains and the Snowmass Balloon Festival. This 3- to 4-mile community run is an inclusive space for all identities, backgrounds, athletic experience and especially the LGBTQ+ community. Meet in the parking lot at Snowmass Town Park, next to the Rodeo entry. Parking is free. Complimentary coffee vouchers for Gitsy’s Coffee & Provisions to be provided.

Snowmass Wine Festival returns

The Snowmass Wine Festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Snowmass Village, returns for its 20th year this weekend.

The festival kicks off with a four-course wine dinner at the Viceroy Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 16, with the main event — featuring wine from around the world under the tent at Snowmass Town Park — from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, September 17.

The festival will also feature celebrity chef Suzie Jimenez, who is pairing her creations with Mico Tequila & Seltzers. Advanced tickets are $115 per person and are available at https://tickets.snowmasswinefestival.com/e/snowmass-wine-festival/tickets . All proceeds are used for scholarships, local and international grants through Snowmass Rotary.