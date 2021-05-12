Snowmass Base Village announces summer lineup

Yogis flow through the first King Yoga Jam Class with live music in the rink in Snowmass Base Village on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

There will be plenty of returning events and do-it-yourself activations in Snowmass Base Village this summer: lawn games, the game lounge and Selflie Den, outdoor yoga, live music and artisan markets are all on the docket, according to a news release sent Tuesday morning.

There’s plenty of new, too: a free stand-up comedy series, silent disco-style moonlight yoga, and a “Sip and Goat” series featuring wine and — yes, you read that right — goats are among the offerings.

“We’re excited to expand our summer activities while continuing to embrace the great outdoor spaces at The Collective and in Base Village,” Plaza and Collective Manager Sarah Sanders said in a prepared release. “We’ll be offering programs for all ages that will make you laugh, dance, sing, be healthy and come together in the safest way possible. It’s going to be a fantastic summer.”

A Marquee Event

A slate of live musical and comedy performances will run under the “Snowmass Live” marquee.

New this year is a nine-week stand-up comedy series at The Collective. Regionally and nationally known comics will take to the stage for two performances at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday nights starting July 7.

The lineup includes Alex Edelman, Ali Macofsky (both rebooked from winter shows in Base Village that were canceled due to COVID-19 precautions) and Aspenites Miller Ford and Beth Brandon, who performed at The Collective in December. More details will be announced in early June, according to the release.

Live music from local musicians and DJs is back Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons, hosted by The Collective and Limelight Hotel Snowmass.

Opening Up the Collective

Most businesses in Base Village reopen Memorial Day Weekend, including The Collective. The free Game Lounge and Selfie Den reopen May 28 on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule from 2 to 9 p.m. with daily operations beginning in July.

Visitors are allowed in both spaces on a first-come, first-served basis, but birthday parties in the game lounge will require an advance reservation this year.

Free community bingo resumes at the Collective Hall on June 17, with games every Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m.

The summer lawn on the skating rink outside The Collective is already open with slacklines and games like cornhole set up; the adjacent summer splash pools open Memorial Day Weekend, weather permitting. More custom-designed games come into play in early June.

Back in Action

King Yoga Jam outdoor classes resume May 29. Sessions take place from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays and from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays throughout the summer, with live music at the Tuesday events. Classes cost $25 and must bring their own equipment.

Those seeking even more music to flow to can join in on a new monthly “Silent Disco Full Moon Yoga” series led by King Yoga owner Aaron King; the first class debuts from 8 to 9 p.m. June 24. Participants will wear wireless headphones that play music and voice instruction during the class and can follow the session with a silent disco from 9 to 10 p.m. Reservations will be required.

Artisan markets resume July 2 in Base Village with local businesses selling specialty food, clothing and handcrafted goods from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays in July and August. Interested vendors can email info@thecollectivesnowmass.com for space availability.

Movies Under the Stars returns Saturdays from 8 to 10 p.m. in late July and the month of August. The free series begins with “Shrek” on July 24; “Happy Feet,” “The Incredibles,” and “Free Willy” also are in the lineup, along with two new adventure programs in partnership with Adventure Entertainment.

Bites and Sights

Talk about putting the “farm” in “farm to table”: Base Camp Bar and Grill spices up happy hour with the opportunity to hang out with live goats during the “Sip and Goat” series on the first Friday in July, August and September from 3 to 6 p.m.

At mix6, Chef Martin Oswald is planning a summer of “Harvest Dinners” on Friday evenings starting June 18. The bowls at mix6 will feature locally sourced ingredients in a partnership with the Farm Collaborative and Farm Runners.

