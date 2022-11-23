Snowmass base launches off-hill fun

Snowmass Mountain has opened early for the winter season, and The Collective Snowmass in Snowmass Base Village has announced its winter activity lineup to entertain guests when they are not skiing and riding on the mountains.

Returning favorites will include programming with Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, community bingo, curling competitions, the Game Lounge and Selfie Den, free ice skating, chess club, and a winter holiday market, plus the Snowmass Live Comedy, Music, and Performance series. New events include Drag Queen Bingo, salsa dancing, karaoke, and open mic nights.

According to Base Village Director of Plaza and Event Venues Sarah Sanders, Base Village this winter will again feature a packed schedule of activities nearly every day of the week.

“Like summer, this winter will be chock-full of activities, educational workshops, events, and a lot of fun for locals and guests, alike,” Sanders said. “Community and guest favorites like the comedy series and bingo will return plus some new programs that will have you laughing, playing, relaxing, shopping, and dining with us all winter long.”

Highlights this winter:





Local chef Mawa McQueen is opening Mawita, Base Village’s newest restaurant on Dec. 17. Mawita will focus on Latin-inspired flavors and cuisine from her travels. McQueen is a 2022 semifinalist for James Beard Awards Best Chef honor in the Mountain Region, as well as the 2022 winner of the Minority Business Award from Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

New this season, Drag Queen Bingo Brunch will take place on the third Sunday of the month beginning in January. The event will feature brunch specials from Mawita, adult prizes, and celebrates local local drag queens.

Brunch specials from Mawita during the Sunday Brunch DJ Set with Romy Ancona beginning in January. DJ Romy is known for his Deep House sets and has played multiple festival performances at Coachella, Lighting in a Bottle, and Beyond Wonderland, plus a recent tour through Yucatan and Quintana Roo, Mexico.

The Snowmass Live Comedy Series returns this winter at 7:30 p.m. on select Wednesdays beginning Jan. 11 at The Collective Hall. The full lineup will feature local, regional, and national comedians. Some shows will be free, while others will cost $10 per person per show. A full lineup will be announced in mid-December.

Mezcla Socials Dance Brian and Claudia Pawl will provide an hour of salsa lessons and an hour of social dance from 6-8 p.m. on the second Friday of the month beginning Jan. 13.

All ages are welcome to join DJ Tenza, who will bring karaoke to Snowmass from 6-8 p.m. on the third Friday of the month starting Jan. 20 in The Collective Hall. Additionally, open-mic nights are being planned throughout the season from 6-8 p.m. on select Tuesdays beginning Jan. 24 in The Collective Hall.

This week, most Base Village restaurants and retail are re-opening for the winter, coinciding with the return of many of The Collective’s winter programming.

The Game Lounge & Selfie Den will reopen Thursday, Nov. 24, as a place to bring family and friends to enjoy a variety of games including foosball, interactive wall murals, games, a pool table, air hockey, and a gaming area. The lounge will be open from 2-6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and then 2-8 p.m. Thursday-Tuesday for the remainder of the season. It will be free from 2-4 p.m., and cost $10 per person for those 6 and older after 4 p.m. Children under 12 must be supervised. Birthday or private parties are available via advanced booking only .

. Weather permitting, the ice rink will open for skating in mid-December. When open, free skate rentals will be available from 1-9 p.m. daily at the 1956 Airstream trailer.

The Collective Chess Club welcomes all levels of players for two separate sessions, one for kids and one for adults, on Mondays beginning Dec. 19 in The Collective Hall.

DJ Tenza and other musicians will entertain at the ice rink during free Disco Parties from 3-6 p.m. Saturdays beginning Dec. 17. Costumes are encouraged.

The Winter Market will provide an opportunity for holiday shopping from 3-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, in The Collective Hall and feature local artisans and vendors.

Snowmass will host a free live ice-sculpture demo with sculptor Thomas Barlow at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, on the plaza at the base of Snowmass Mountain.

Children up to 6 years old and their families and friends can enjoy music and merriment during Children’s Storytime with Pitkin County Library, which will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays beginning Dec. 20 in The Collective Hall.

Santa will visit Base Village’s Santa’s Workshop from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, Dec. 21-24, in The Collective Hall. Challenge Aspen will also host a sensory-friendly-Santa event for individuals with disabilities from 4-5 p.m., Dec. 21-24. Enjoy free photos and arts and crafts for the kids.

“Aspen Piano Man” David Dyer will light up the holiday season with tunes and sing-alongs from 2-4 p.m., Dec. 21, and 2-5 p.m., Dec. 24 in The Collective Hall. Dyer also will be a regular from 4-7 p.m. on the third Sunday of each month beginning Jan. 22.

Game of Stones returns this season with free curling competitions at 3 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Dec. 22 at ice rink, weather permitting.

Local skating clubs will perform free family skating shows throughout the winter with the first performance taking place at noon on Dec. 24 at the ice rink with Aspen Skate Club.

Free Community Bingo returns from 5-6 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Dec. 29 in The Collective Hall.

The Collective and Mawita will host DJ Tenza for live music from 4-11 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, in celebration of New Year’s Eve.

A highlight of this winter is the return of the ACES winter speaker series featuring history, environmental, and local story tellers’ presentations. Presentations will take place at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays from Jan. 31 through March 7 at The Collective Hall.

Celebrate Women’s History Month in Snowmass as we feature a free conversation with some of the valley’s top women in leadership during “Women Who Lead: A Networking Event” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, in The Collective Hall.

On Sunday, April 9, the Easter Bunny will hop in for an appearance from noon-2 p.m. around Base Village.

Base Village will celebrate the winter season with an end-of-season bash featuring DJs, live music, kids’ activities, and SWAG throughout the day and into the evening on April 15.

More events and activities will be scheduled throughout the winter with information available at thecollectivesnowmass.com . All activities are subject to change. Updates on activities can be found on The Collective’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The Collective Snowmass and The Rink are located in Base Village, adjacent to the Limelight Hotel. Paid parking is available in the Snowmass Base Village parking structure or free shuttles run from the Rodeo Lot, Intercept Lot, and Aspen throughout the day. Click here for a schedule.

For more information on The Collective, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com , e-mail info@thecollectivesnowmass.com or call 970-924-6054. For information about Snowmass Base Village, visit snowmassbasevillage.com . For additional details on Snowmass, visit gosnowmass.com .