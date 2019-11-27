Snowmass, Aspen Mountain to open more terrain for Thanksgiving crowds

Big Burn on Snowmass Ski Area on opening day 2018.

David Krause/The Aspen Times

Skiers and riders will have something extra to give thanks for on Thursday.

Aspen Mountain will add nearly 200 acres to its available terrain while Snowmass will open the Big Burn and part of Elk Camp on Thanksgiving Day, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Wednesday.

Skico is adding terrain for the holiday after receiving 25 inches of snow over the past week, with the big dump coming Monday night into Tuesday with 10 inches in 48 hours.

On Aspen Mountain, Gent’s Ridge chairlift will fire up for the first time this season. The expert terrain at Walsh’s and Kristi will open. Copper Bowl will open to provide another option for top-to-bottom skiing and riding.

There were be about 454 acres of skiing available on Aspen Mountain on Thanksgiving. That is up from 282 acres at the start of Wednesday.

Skier and riders will give thanks Thursday at Snowmass when the Sneaky’s, Mick’s Gully, Dallas Freeway, Wineskin and Whispering Jesse Trails open on the Big Burn.

The Elk Camp chairlift will also open at Snowmass to provide access to Bull Run and Grey Wolf.

Snowmass will have 489 acres open on Thanksgiving, up from 62 acres at the start of Wednesday. The Ullrhof and Up 4 Pizza restaurants will open with the Big Burn’s debut for the season.

The new Italian restaurant Sam’s will also open at the top of Sam’s Knob. The space has gone through a $2.5 million remodel.

The Aspen Mountain chairlifts will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. At Snowmass, the Village Express lift will run 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and all other lifts will run 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.