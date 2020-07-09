Snowmass announces summer drive-in series at Town Park

The details of the new Snowmass Drive-in Series, which will feature movies and concerts in the village through September, were announced Thursday.

The drive-in movies at Snowmass Town Park will be in partnership with Aspen Film and debut July 16 with the Lindsay Lohan version of “The Parent Trap,” according to a Snowmass Tourism news release. The town will show one movie on consecutive nights — Thursdays and Fridays — each month through September. The August movie will be the original “The Lion King,” and the September movie will be “The Queen of Katwe.”

The release says drive-in movie guests must stay in their cars or beds of their trucks within their designated sparking spaces. No alcohol is permitted, but attendees are encouraged to order food and non-alcoholic beverages from village restaurants before each show, which will start around 8 p.m.

“Given the current public health orders, we are hopeful that we will be able to produce these fun, community-building events while staying to the letter and within the spirit of the restrictions,” said Rose Abello, director of Snowmass Tourism, in a prepared statement.

The drive-in concerts — which also will take place at Snowmass Town Park — will be run similarly. Snowmass Tourism officials were able to rebook two of the bands set to perform during the free Thursday night concert series on Fanny Hill before it was canceled, with the first, Trae Pierce and the T-Stones, performing July 23.

There will be one drive-in concert each month in August and September as well, the release said. The August band will be Nick Sterling and The Nomads and the September band is still to be determined.

For both the drive-in movies and concerts, reservations are required and parking will be limited. Tourism officials are still working out if there will be a fee for both events, but emphasized that the fee will be nominal and put in place as a safeguard against people registering and then not showing up to the movie or concert. Registration is expected to go live Monday at gosnowmass.com/events.

Outside of the drive-in series, a multitude of other smaller weekly events are starting up in Snowmass this week and next as well, including the Thursday “Brews, Bands and Bingo” nights throughout the village, Friday Artisan Markets in Base Village and the Social Saturdays on the Snowmass Village Mall. There also are a few self-guided activities like the Snowmass Mountain Mission people can take part in as well, the release says.

However, although Abello said Snowmass Tourism is continuing to “shift” and adapt many summer events and activities, it’s also had to add a few events to its cancellation list: Heritage Fire, the annual food festival that was set to take place in late August; the Snowmass Rendezvous Craft Beer Festival, which was set to take place in late August; and Snowmass Demo Days, the annual mountain bike demo opportunity on Fanny Hill that was set to take place in late July.

These larger events join others including the Snowmass Rodeo, free Thursday night concert series on Fanny Hill, and JAS Labor Day Experience that won’t take place again until summer 2021.

For an updated list of summer events and open businesses in Snowmass, visit gosnowmass.com.