Snowmass announces summer concert lineup

Fanny Hill Concert attendees dance to the Pandas & People set list in Snowmass Village on Thursday, June 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The 30th anniversary of the Snowmass Free Concert Series will bring familiar favorites and new names to the Fanny Hill stage this summer.

Snowmass Tourism announced the lineup Thursday. The series kicks off June 16 with the bluegrass band Hot Buttered Rum and includes a slate of performances across a “spectrum of sound including country, bluegrass, big band, soul, jazz, reggae, rock & roll, and folk,” a news release states.

Returning acts include blues, pop and gospel singer Hazel Miller (July 3) and the roots rock Freddy Jones Band (Aug. 11). New acts include the marching band MarchFourth, 1980s cover band The Spazmatics and soul-rock fusion group The Altons. New this summer, a “Latin night” will feature Los Mocochetes on July 7.

Concerts take place every Thursday from mid-June to the end of August on Fanny Hill in Snowmass Village. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m.

Two bonus concerts are slated for Sunday, July 3, in conjunction with the Independence Day Weekend Celebration and Saturday, Aug. 27, in conjunction with Snowmass Rendezvous.





“Thirty years of free live music in Snowmass is a significant milestone,” Snowmass Tourism Director Rose Abello said in the news release. “We are thrilled to celebrate this anniversary by further investing in ways that will enhance the Fanny Hill experience for the community. And it will be great to host both new and returning bands on the Fanny Hill Stage. This summer’s series will certainly be one for the books.”

Those enhancements to the experience include a new stage roof, dedicated crusher fine paths, aisles and a dance floor, container bars to replace the drink tents and other updates. The “electric dandelions” that debuted at Snowmass Luminescence also will be on display.

Snowmass Free Concert Series Lineup Booked in partnership with JAS Aspen Snowmass June 16: Hot Buttered Rum June 23: MarchFourth June 30: The Altons July 3 (Sunday): Hazel Miller July 7: Los Mocochetes July 14: Chain Station July 21: Jemere Morgan July 28: Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers August 4: Taylor Ashton Trio August 11: Freddy Jones Band August 18: Spazmatics August 25: Pimps of Joytime August 27 (Saturday): To Be Announced

