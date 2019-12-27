Snowfall expected through weekend in Aspen, Snowmass; forecasts range from 6-12 inches by Sunday

Skiers on Snowmass Ski Area on Friday, Dec. 27.

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Snowfall that started Friday morning in the Aspen area is expected to last into Saturday with forecast totals ranging from 6 to 12 inches by Sunday.

The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow will fall in southern Colorado with up to 2 feet of snow in the San Juan Mountains, but the agency says 3 to 6 inches likely will fall in the Aspen and Snowmass areas by Sunday, including 2 to 4 inches overnight into Saturday.

“Periods of snow will continue (Friday), generally south of Interstate 70 with moderate to heavy snowfall expected,” according to the NWS update Friday morning. “Travel across Colorado … will be hazardous through Saturday, especially across the high country and along and south of I-70.”

The micro-forecasting site AspenWeather.net is calling for 6 to 12 inches of snow across the Aspen ski resorts by Sunday morning, including 4 to 8 inches by Saturday and another 2 to 4 on Saturday into Sunday.

As of Friday late morning, the Aspen area is not included in any watches or warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

The daytime high temperatures for the weekend are not expected to get above 25 degrees, and the overnight lows are in the single digits.

After this storm, the NWS forecast for next week says the best chances for seeing snowfall after this weekend will be Wednesday and Thursday.

“Cold and unsettled conditions are expected through late next week with a series of upper level disturbances passing through,” the NWS outlook predicts.