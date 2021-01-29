Snowboarder’s body recovered from backcountry outside of Aspen

The body of a 32-year-old Carbondale man was recovered Friday morning from the backcountry near Snowmass Ski Area, according to a news release.

Volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen found the body of David Cross on Thursday in the Willow Creek area outside the ski area, but could not transport it out of the backcountry because of terrain and adverse snow conditions. Cross was reported missing Tuesday.

A seven-member MRA team deployed back into the field at 8 a.m. Friday to retrieve the body.

“Two members were positioned on top of Snowmass Mountain to spot and act as a backup rescue team, four members skinned in from T-Lazy 7 Ranch, while a single MRA members was inserted into the field via a Flight for Life helicopter,” according to the release.

The recovery was completed by 11:40 a.m.