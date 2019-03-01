Snow totals through weekend around Aspen measuring in feet, weather service warns

Aspen and the Elk Mountains remain in a winter storm warning through Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said in a Friday morning update, with snow totals between one and three feet through the weekend.

The four Aspen-area ski resorts reported between five and seven inches of snow overnight into Friday, and snow rates might drop off a bit before "picking back up on Saturday," the warning states. "Heaviest snow rates (are) expected Saturday afternoon and evening."

The Grand Junction office said snow totals will be 12 to 24 inches with up to 3 feet in some areas along with wind gusts up to 40 mph.

“Expect periods of lulls with light to moderate snow during the day today with the northern and central Colorado mountains being favored for additional accumulations,” the NWS said Friday morning in its forecast. “A stronger storm system will move in tonight, bringing more widespread precipitation and heavier snow rates in the higher elevations Saturday through Sunday morning.

“Snow levels look to be higher and will fluctuate from time to time, with high elevation snow and low elevation rain. Some of the higher valleys especially in northern Colorado will receive accumulating snow during this storm.”

Anyone traveling over the weekend should be careful and expect delays.

"Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially Vail Pass, McClure Pass and other high elevation roads," the NWS warning says. "Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

This is a developing story that will be updated.