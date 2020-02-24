Snow squall blasts Aspen area Monday morning ahead of next storm
An intense wind ahead of the next winter storm hit the Aspen area just before 8 a.m. Monday morning and a snow squall warning has been issued until 8:45 a.m. for most of Pitkin County.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction sent out the alert about 8:10 a.m.
“A dangerous snow squall was located near Aspen … moving southeast at 30 mph. … Wind gusts greater than 45 mph,” the warning stated.
The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Elk and Gore mountains until 9 a.m. Tuesday above 9,000 feet, and it included the Aspen and Snowmass area.
Another 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected with this storm and winds gusting up to 45 mph.
The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office sent a tweet warning drivers on Highway 82 that conditions could change rapidly during the morning storm. A group of cars was stopped near the Aspen airport and Mountain Rescue Aspen building, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
