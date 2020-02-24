Snow squall blasts Aspen area Monday morning ahead of next storm

An intense wind ahead of the next winter storm hit the Aspen area just before 8 a.m. Monday morning and a snow squall warning has been issued until 8:45 a.m. for most of Pitkin County.

The National Weather Service office in Grand Junction sent out the alert about 8:10 a.m.

“A dangerous snow squall was located near Aspen … moving southeast at 30 mph. … Wind gusts greater than 45 mph,” the warning stated.

A snow squall warning is in effect until 8:45 AM MST for . pic.twitter.com/Ac4UCWP9VL — NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) February 24, 2020

The weather service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Elk and Gore mountains until 9 a.m. Tuesday above 9,000 feet, and it included the Aspen and Snowmass area.

Another 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected with this storm and winds gusting up to 45 mph.

Holy cow that moved in fast just now. Winds whipping by Wheeler Opera House and through Aspen and valley. Snow squall warning just issued until 8:45a. This way taken at 8a Monday as storm rolled in. (📷 by David Krause) Posted by The Aspen Times on Monday, February 24, 2020

The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office sent a tweet warning drivers on Highway 82 that conditions could change rapidly during the morning storm. A group of cars was stopped near the Aspen airport and Mountain Rescue Aspen building, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

This is a developing story that will be updated.