Snow slides closed Castle Creek Road for a few hours Sunday evening

Several small snow slides between mile markers 3 and 4 closed Castle Creek Road for part of Sunday evening.

According to Sergeant Levi Borst with the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, the first slide was reported at 3:30 p.m.

Shortly after county public works officials responded to the area, more snow began to slide onto the roadway. One vehicle that tried to drive through the slide high-centered on the snow, county officials said. No one was injured.

Just after 5 p.m., a Pitkin Alert notified subscribers that Castle Creek Road was closed due to ongoing avalanche activity. Public works officials worked to clear the roadway of the few feet of snow and a tow truck was cleared to drive in and remove the stuck vehicle around 6:30 p.m.

At 7:37 p.m., the road was reopened, according to Pitkin Alerts.

Borst said he believes this is the first avalanche activity Pitkin County officials have responded to in this stretch of Castle Creek Road, which is a posted avalanche area, so far this season.

Last year, a large avalanche that broke off Highlands Ridge resulted in approximately 12 feet of snow covering 500 feet of Castle Creek Road near mile marker 4, as previously reported.

Sunday’s slides were in the same area but isolated to the slope adjacent to the roadway and were only a few feet deep.