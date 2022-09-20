Photos: The annual Snowmass Balloon Festival took flight last weekend
News
Basalt golf finishes second at regional, Aspen third as all players qualify
The Roaring Fork Valley will be well represented at the state high school golf tournament in two weeks after both Basalt and Aspen qualified through all four players during Tuesday’s Class 3A regional tournament at River Valley Ranch.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.