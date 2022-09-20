 Photos: The annual Snowmass Balloon Festival took flight last weekend | AspenTimes.com
Photos: The annual Snowmass Balloon Festival took flight last weekend

The annual Snowmass Balloon Festival returned to Snowmass Village last week for its 47th year.
Sara Stookey Sanchez/Snowmass Tourism
