Snow expected to return Sunday in Aspen; 4-8 inches forecast in mountains

A winter storm is forecast to start early Sunday morning and drop up to eight inches of snow in the western Colorado mountains, according to a winter weather advisory issued Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service advisory, which starts at 3 a.m. Sunday and lasts until noon Monday, calls for 4 to 8 inches of snow in the mountains and includes Aspen, Snowmass and Vail. Travelers should plan on slippery roads and low visibility at times because of blowing snow and wind gusts up to 30 mph through Sunday.

"Widespread showers will occur Sunday morning through Sunday evening. … The lower valleys will see a mix of rain and snow throughout the day with some valleys picking up a couple inches of snowfall through Sunday evening," according to the outlook from the NWS's Grand Junction office. "Snow levels will lower to some valley floors as the front moves through on Sunday afternoon."

The storm is expected to taper off into Monday morning and warm temperatures are forecast through the middle of the week, according to the NWS.

The advisory for Sunday covers much of western Colorado, including the Elk, Elkhead, Park and Gore mountains.

The Aspen area picked up about 5 inches of snow Thursday night into Friday.

