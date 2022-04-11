Smiddy files to run for Pitkin County commissioner

Erin Smiddy stands outside the Aspen Fire Station on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



A former Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy who ran for Aspen City Council last year has filed to run for the county Board of Commissioners from District 2.

Erin Smiddy, 47, filed paperwork earlier this month to run against Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, who is about to finish her first term and has filed to run again.

“Since I was a kid, I’ve always wanted to do that job,” Smiddy said Monday. “I really care about this community.”

Smiddy, who moved to the Aspen area when she was 6 years old, served as a deputy for six years until 2018, when she resigned. She now works at Clark’s Market in Snowmass. She has also been a volunteer firefighter at the Aspen Fire Department for 16 years.

Smiddy finished fifth out of eight candidates for the City Council last year, with only the top two elected to the body.





Smiddy is also the second former Pitkin County sheriff’s deputy to file to run for office in this year’s election, following Michael Buglione, who will challenge Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo. Michael Buysee also has filed to run for sheriff.

Those races are the only two of the five county elected offices being contested so far this year.

Pitkin County Commissioner Patti Clapper, who represents District 1, is so far running unopposed, as is Deb Bamesberger for county assessor and Ingrid Grueter for clerk and recorder.

Monday marked the first day county candidates could turn in petitions signed by at least 100 Pitkin County eligible voters, which is required by the Home Rule Charter to be able to run for office. Those petitions must be turned in by April 22.

This year’s primary is June 28, while the general election is Nov. 8. Only races with three or more candidates will be contested in the primary.