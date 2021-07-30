Small wildland fire burning near Lazy Glen in Roaring Fork Valley

An air tanker drops fire retardant on a wildland fire near the Lazy Glen community on Friday afternoon.

Courtesy of Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office

Fire crews are on the scene of a wildland fire Friday afternoon in the Roaring Fork Valley near the Lazy Glen community, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson said.

The fire is on Bureau of Land Management property and is not easily accessible, and a U.S. Forest Service ground crew of five is walking in, Thompson said about 4 p.m.

“We’ve used two small air tankers and they’ve boxed it in, but the fire is going to be visible tonight and most of tomorrow depending on how much moisture we get,” Thompson said from the scene. “If you driving up Holland Hills and Lazy Glen, it’s in your face.”

The fire is to the north of the Lazy Glen community (near milemarker 26 on Highway 82), a few hundred yards up the hill and burning in pinon and juniper trees, the chief said. He said no structures are threatened and there are no evacuations.

“We’re not expecting it to move downhill,” he said. “It’s moving up the hill. … But it’s so hard to tell because we’re watching all the weather cells and we’re very hesitant to send firefighters in there right now because we’re afraid they’re going to get bombarded by lightning.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.