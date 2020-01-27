Small plane makes ’emergency landing’ near Woody Creek outside of Aspen; no injuries reported

A small plane made a “forced landing” Monday afternoon near Woody Creek outside of Aspen and the two people on board are OK, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

A Cirrus aircraft was heading back to Eagle County when it went down, but no one was injured, Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Alex Bruchetta said.

According to tweets from the Aspen airport, the “small GA aircraft made an emergency landing and parachute was deployed.” It went down about 4.5 miles north of the airport, they said.

@MtnRescueAspen members are in the field making their way to the crash site now which is located in a remote section of wilderness in the Woody Creek area. No injuries have been reported by the pilot. NTSB and FAA have been notified. @FlyAspenAirport — Pitkin Co. Sheriff (@PitkinSheriff) January 28, 2020

Bruchetta said a group from Mountain Rescue Aspen is headed to the site, which is in a remote area above Woody Creek. He said neither person is from the Roaring Fork Valley area.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA have been notified, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Bruchetta said the Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash at 3:30 p.m. More information is expected to be released later, he said.

This is a developing story that will be update.