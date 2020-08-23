Small group marches in Aspen in effort to save the post office, protest Trump

Roughly 25 people gathered for a short march through Aspen on Saturday with the message of saving the United States Postal Service, which has recently seen significant changes to how it operates since Louis DeJoy was named Postmaster General two months ago. The march was part of similar events held across the country.

“What I’m here to talk about today is how a small, dedicated group of people can make some change,” said Randy Chase, a union construction worker who has a long history in electoral politics and was on the front lines of legalizing marijuana. “It’s more than just getting involved and defeating the election. They want to privatize the post office, and good lord, this is something that Ben Franklin invented and I don’t think we need that. The mail shapes our lives and our livelihoods.”

While the crowd — which was of a decidedly older age group — focused on saving the post office, it also stood as an anti-Trump march of sorts, as President Donald Trump has been at the forefront of making those changes with the Postal Service. This has included the dismantling of mail-sorting machines and cutting off overtime, which is seen as a way to slow the mail system and therefore mail-in voting for the upcoming presidential election.

“The post office is just one part of a broader Republican voter suppression effort,” Chase said. “I’m sure we are all familiar with what they are doing and we have to reject what they are doing. What we want to do is get ourselves together and find some activities we are all comfortable with that we can do to help dump Trump in the next election.”

Saturday’s marchers walked from the Aspen post office to Paepcke Park, where speakers included Aspen City Councilwoman Ann Mullins. The event lasted about one hour.

It was partially organized by the Pitkin County Democratic Party and chairman Howie Wallach, who stressed continued activism and especially pointed out the upcoming battle between Democrat Diane Mitsch Busch and Lauren Boebert, the upstart Rifle restaurant owner who upset Scott Tipton in the primary.

“If you really want to waste your time, call Scott Tipton. In this election, believe it or not, there is a person worse than Scott Tipton,” Wallach said, referring to Boebert. “If you want to save the post office, a big thing we need to do is don’t let her be our congressperson.”

acolbert@aspentimes.com