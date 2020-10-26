Slideshow: When Aspen’s first major snowstorm collides with a widespread power outage, mountain folks make do
Not a great morning to be without power after the first major snowstorm hit the Aspen area, but we’re mountain folks … so, no problem.
Businesses around Aspen and through the Roaring Fork Valley adjusted as power was out for more than three hours. Check out more on the outage here.
When the power went out just before 9:30 a.m. Monday, the temperature was hovering around 10 degrees and there was a half-foot or more of snow on the ground.
Stay warm tonight, Aspen.
