Slideshow: Veterans Day events honor Aspen, Roaring Fork Valley soliders

The annual Veterans Day events to honor those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces drew a sizeable crowd Monday in Aspen at the Veterans Memorial Park.

In the plaza near the Pitkin County Administration building, vets, friends, families and others gathered for the candle-lighting and flag ceremonies. The service was followed by an appreciation luncheon served by the Aspen Elks Lodge.

On Sunday, former military officers and their friends and families and other locals gathered at the Aspen Grove Cemetery to celebrate the United States Marine Corps’ 244th birthday.