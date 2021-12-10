 Slideshow: Ski season finally arrived Friday in full force at Aspen, Snowmass | AspenTimes.com
Slideshow: Ski season finally arrived Friday in full force at Aspen, Snowmass

Well, it looks like the ski season finally arrived … and in full force Friday morning at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass. Skiers and snowboarders had more than a foot of fresh snow at both resorts, and just in time with Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk set to open Saturday.

Ian Doherty drops into Seibert’s as one of the first on the run after a massive snowstorm that brought 15 inches of snow in over night with more in the forecast on Aspen Mountain on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Four runs were opened midmorning on Bell to a waiting crowd. The line for the Silver Queen Gondola doubled back on itself with skiers eagerly waiting to make turns in the powder. Top to bottom skiing was not open for most of the morning due to avalanche danger. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Ian Doherty smiles through the icy buildup on his beard while waiting for the rope to drop on runs on Bell Mountain on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Hordes of skiers make their way down Copper Bowl to the recently open Bell Chair on Aspen Mountain on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. For most of the morning, top to bottom runs were closed due to avalanche concerns. Around 11:30 Bell Chair opened along with Copper Bowl to make top to bottom accessible. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Eager skiers wait in a line that wrapped around the block surrounding gondola plaza for the first major snow day of the season on Aspen Mountain on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Just before 8 a.m. Aspen Skiing Co. lift operator Topher McNeal works Friday to clear more than a foot of snow from the loading area at the Snowmass Express lift.
David Krause / The Aspen Times
Skiers push off into the fresh powder from the top of Aspen Mountain on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Eager skiers wait in a line that wrapped around the block surrounding gondola plaza for the first major snow day of the season on Aspen Mountain on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Aspen Ski Patrol consults the board for updates as the snow continues to fall on Aspen Mountain on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A skier looks for his ski Friday morning in the ungroomed area of the Max Park run at Snowmass resort. The resort picked up nearly two feet of snow through Friday afternoon and opened more terrain off the Village Express lift.
David Krause / The Aspen Times
Skiers cross under Gentleman’s Ridge lift on the first big powder day of the season on Aspen Mountain on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Skiers snake their way down Copper Bowl with limited visibility and plenty of snow on Aspen Mountain on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Ice forms on the outside of a Silver Queen Gondola car while taking skiers to the top of Aspen Mountain on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Snow gathers on the top of the Silver Queen Gondola buildings and kiosk on the first big powder day of the season on Aspen Mountain on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

