Slideshow: Shining Stars Aspen Winter Games

Shining Stars Sophia Forga, 12, left, and Dakota Sylvester, 15, right, are greeted by their buddy Bobbi Seelendfreund after getting off the bus at the Aspen Inn on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The Shining Stars Aspen Winter Games is hosting 70 pediatric cancer patients, from ages 8-18, through March 6. The winter games will host adaptive skiing and snowboarding, as well as a chance to make new friends. Each child has their own nurse to meet their medical needs and buddies to make their trip easier and more enjoyable. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times
