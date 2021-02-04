Slideshow: Powder day blankets mountains around Aspen and Snowmass
Thousands come out to shred biggest snow day of season with 20 inches reported at Snowmass, 14 at Aspen Mountain
In what was the biggest snow day of the season, thousands of people came out at the four Aspen resorts Thursday morning, especially with 20 inches reported at Snowmass Resort and 14 at Aspen Mountain.
We were out there with the early birds.
By 11:30 a.m., the alert came across that all the parking lots in Snowmass were full. By 2 p.m. it started to snow again in Snowmass. Should set up for a nice weekend, which has snow in the forecast again.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Slideshow: Powder day blankets mountains around Aspen and Snowmass
In what was the biggest snow day of the season, thousands of people came out to the four Aspen resorts Thursday morning, especially with more than a foot reported at Aspen Mountain and Snowmass.