Slideshow: Powder day blankets mountains around Aspen and Snowmass

In what was the biggest snow day of the season, thousands of people came out at the four Aspen resorts Thursday morning, especially with 20 inches reported at Snowmass Resort and 14 at Aspen Mountain.

We were out there with the early birds.

By 11:30 a.m., the alert came across that all the parking lots in Snowmass were full. By 2 p.m. it started to snow again in Snowmass. Should set up for a nice weekend, which has snow in the forecast again.