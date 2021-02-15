 Slideshow: More than 70 racers come out for annual Ski for the Pass event | AspenTimes.com
Slideshow: More than 70 racers come out for annual Ski for the Pass event

Group takes on thee 7k stretch for Aspen’s annual race on Independence Pass

Kaya Williams
  

More than 70 racers clicked into their skinny skis for the “Ski for the Pass” classic cross-country ski race at Independence Pass on Sunday.

The 7-kilometer race covers an uphill route from the winter closure gate east of Aspen on Highway 82 to the turnoff for Lincoln Creek Rd. A 30-second interval start helped ensure social distancing for participants; there were few spectators and no aid station this year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The annual race benefits the Independence Pass Foundation and marks the only day of the year when the section of Independence Pass is groomed for cross-country skiing.

Local
