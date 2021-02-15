Slideshow: More than 70 racers come out for annual Ski for the Pass event

More than 70 racers clicked into their skinny skis for the “Ski for the Pass” classic cross-country ski race at Independence Pass on Sunday.

The 7-kilometer race covers an uphill route from the winter closure gate east of Aspen on Highway 82 to the turnoff for Lincoln Creek Rd. A 30-second interval start helped ensure social distancing for participants; there were few spectators and no aid station this year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The annual race benefits the Independence Pass Foundation and marks the only day of the year when the section of Independence Pass is groomed for cross-country skiing.