Slideshow: JAS Labor Day Experience Day 1 with Gary Clark Jr. and Kings of Leon

After two years of waiting, the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience returned Friday night to the Snowmass Village Town Park, and the crowds came back just as strong.
A little rainstorm rolled through before Gary Clark Jr. came on the stage Friday night, but it didn’t deter the crowds, who stayed around as Kings of Leon came in and finished the first night of the three-day festival, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Kings of Leon performs during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Gary Clark Jr. performs during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Kings of Leon performs during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Fans take pictures as Kings of Leon performs during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Gary Clark Jr. performs during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Pandas & People play in the music lounge as a warm-up to Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
People wait in line during a brief downpour to get inside the concert venue for Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Kings of Leon performs during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Gary Clark Jr. performs during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Gary Clark Jr. and band perform during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
People wait in line for food during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
A young girl dances during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Kings of Leon performs during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Kings of Leon performs during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
People wait in line for food during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Kings of Leon performs during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Kings of Leon performs during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
Gary Clark Jr. performs during Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in Snowmass Village. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.
The festival’s main stage Saturday starts with Nashville sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell in the band Larkin Poe at 3 p.m., followed by Sheryl Crow (5 p.m.) and Eric Church (7:30 p.m.). Sunday’s bill includes Yola, Maren Morris and Jimmy Buffett.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required for entry; details at jazzaspensnowmass.org
