Slideshow: Fireworks in Aspen and Snowmass light up snowy night, ring in new year
Hundreds of revelers braved the snowstorm Friday night in downtown Aspen to enjoy the return of fireworks from Aspen Mountain. Wagner Park was jumping with music and bonfires to keep folks warm.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Slideshow: Fireworks in Aspen and Snowmass light up snowy night, ring in new year
Hundreds of revelers braved the snowstorm Friday night in downtown Aspen to enjoy the return of fireworks from Aspen Mountain and others gathered off Fanny Hill for the Snowmass show.