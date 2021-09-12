 Slideshow: Final flight of the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival | AspenTimes.com
Slideshow: Final flight of the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival

A beautiful Sunday to cap the Snowmass Balloon Festival

A hot air balloon floats above Snowmass Village in view of newly turned yellow leaves during the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Viewers watch the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival from the cart path of the Snowmass Club on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Hot air balloons rise above Snowmass Village on the last day of the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A man spreads out the side of the envelope while the balloon fills for takeoff on the last day of the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Balloons rise into the air during the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A smiley face smiles up from the bottom of an overturned basket as a hot air balloon is deflated and packed during the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A hot air balloon floats over Snowmass Village during the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A hot air balloon reflects in a pond on the Snowmass Club Golf Course during the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Balloons rise in the air at the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
A hot air balloon floats over newly turned yellow leaves in Snowmass Village during the 46th annual Snowmass Balloon Festival on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

