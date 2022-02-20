Slideshow: Dozens head up Independence Pass for the annual ‘Ski for the Pass’
Cross-country skiers cruise up Highway 82 in Independence Pass Foundation benefit
A warm bluebird morning greeted the dozens of cross-country skiers who kicked and glided their way toward Independence Pass on Sunday for the annual “Ski for the Pass” race, which serves as a benefit for the Independence Pass Foundation.
The stretch of Highway 82 is closed to cars in the winter and is only groomed once each year for cross-country skiing in conjunction with the race. The one-way 7-kilometer (4.3 mile) course is almost entirely uphill and runs from the winter closure gate east of Aspen to the turnoff for Lincoln Creek Road.
The Ski for the Pass is part of the Aspen Cup Nordic Series, which concludes Feb. 27 with the Silverboom skate ski race at the Aspen Golf Course. For more information, visit http://www.utemountaineer.com/aspen-cup-nordic-series.
