Slideshow: Cyclists return for annual Ride for the Pass benefiting Independence Pass Foundation

Cyclist fans of Independence Pass made their way back to the start line Saturday with the return of the annual Ride for the Pass on the Independence Pass road.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, the event did not happen as planned. Instead, the Independence Pass Foundation hosted a virtual Pass photo and memory contest to replace its Ride for the Pass event and fundraiser.
Competitors bike near the second mile of the annual 2021 Ride for the Pass event hosted by the Independence Pass Foundation on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the event was unable to happen as normal in 2020. There are two finish lines in the Ride for the Pass event, one at the Weller Lake turnout two miles from the starting line and the second at the Independence ghost town 10 miles from the starting line. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
Rae Conlon talks with a friend before the 2021 annual Ride for the Pass event starting in Aspen on Saturday, May 22, 2021. This is Conlon’s first year participating in the bike ride. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
The first competitors lead the pack up Independence Pass near the two-mile mark during the 2021 annual Ride for the Pass event starting in Aspen on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
For Saturday’s 27th edition of the event, riders went off in waves from the start at the Highway 82 winter closure gate, which is about 5 miles east of Aspen. There were finish lines at the Weller Lake turnout two miles from start and the second at the Independence ghost town 10 miles up the pass.
The Pass tops out at 12,095 feet and is scheduled to open Thursday, in keeping with its traditional opening to start Memorial Day Weekend.
