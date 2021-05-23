Slideshow: Cyclists return for annual Ride for the Pass benefiting Independence Pass Foundation

Competitors bike near the second mile of the annual 2021 Ride for the Pass event hosted by the Independence Pass Foundation on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Due to COVID-19, the event was unable to happen as normal in 2020. There are two finish lines in the Ride for the Pass event, one at the Weller Lake turnout two miles from the starting line and the second at the Independence ghost town 10 miles from the starting line. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Cyclist fans of Independence Pass made their way back to the start line Saturday with the return of the annual Ride for the Pass on the Independence Pass road.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, the event did not happen as planned. Instead, the Independence Pass Foundation hosted a virtual Pass photo and memory contest to replace its Ride for the Pass event and fundraiser.

For Saturday’s 27th edition of the event, riders went off in waves from the start at the Highway 82 winter closure gate, which is about 5 miles east of Aspen. There were finish lines at the Weller Lake turnout two miles from start and the second at the Independence ghost town 10 miles up the pass.

Results and times from Saturday have been posted on the Independence Pass Foundation website.

The Pass tops out at 12,095 feet and is scheduled to open Thursday, in keeping with its traditional opening to start Memorial Day Weekend.

Competitors bike up Independence Pass near the two-mile mark during the 2021 annual Ride for the Pass event starting in Aspen on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Competitors bike up Independence Pass near the one-mile mark during the 2021 annual Ride for the Pass event starting in Aspen on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Competitors bike up Independence Pass near the two-mile mark during the 2021 annual Ride for the Pass event starting in Aspen on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



A biker breathes heavily while climbing up Independence Pass during the 2021 annual Ride for the Pass event starting in Aspen on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Competitors bike up Independence Pass near the two-mile mark during the 2021 annual Ride for the Pass event starting in Aspen on Saturday, May 22, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Mike Roskiewicz rides his bike down Independence Pass while the road remains closed to motor vehicles in Aspen on Friday, May 7, 2021. Roskiewicz rides the pass at least once a week to Lincoln Creek and summits once a year. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



