Slideshow: Aspen, Snowmass make best of Fourth of July during a pandemic

A curious puppy plays at Wagner Park on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in downtown Aspen. This year's Fourth of July celebration was much quieter and without a parade due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Nikki Hausherr serves a customer at the Snowy Pineapple shaved ice stand in front of Radio Boardshop on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in downtown Aspen. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
While there was no official Fourth of July parade this year, some patriotic revelers decided to hold their own on Saturday, July 4, 2020, through downtown Aspen. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Local musician Tom Ressel plays during the farmer's market on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in downtown Aspen. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Flags fly in front of Kemo Sabe on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in downtown Aspen. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Families stopped Saturday to enjoy the Snowmass Ice Cream Anti-Social event that rolled through the village to celebrate the Fourth of July. The makeshift ice cream truck made a number of stops through the village, including one on Woodbridge Road, before ending back at the mall area. It was put on in lieu of the annual Independence Day community event and concert sponsored by the town. David Krause/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
The Snowmass Ice Cream Anti-Social event rolled through the village Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July. The makeshift ice cream truck made a number of stops through the village, including one on Woodbridge Road, before ending back at the mall area. It was put on in lieu of the annual Independence Day community events and concert. David Krause/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Families line up Saturday for the Snowmass Ice Cream Anti-Social event that rolled through the village to celebrate the Fourth of July. The makeshift ice cream truck made a number of stops through the village before ending back at the mall area. It was put on in lieu of the annual Independence Day community celebrations and concert in the village. David Krause/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Kaia Gamber, of Laguna Beach, California, skateboards in the local park on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Aspen. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Dogs play at Wagner Park on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in downtown Aspen. This year's Fourth of July celebration was much quieter and without a parade due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
People walk through downtown Aspen on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Young musicians play near Wagner Park on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Aspen. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
A rock pigeon looks for scraps on the Hyman Street mall on Saturday, July 4, 2020, in downtown Aspen. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times) Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times Buy Photo
Things were a little different Saturday as far as Fourth of July celebrations go in Aspen and Snowmass Village. Even without Aspen’s Old Fashioned parade, fireworks and the Snowmass community celebration, visitors and locals made the best of it.
The holiday weekend brought out the biggest crowds around the Roaring Fork Valley since the area shutdown in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of meeting up for the traditional Snowmass community celebration and concert, the Ice Cream Anti-Social rolled through the streets and neighborhoods throughout the village.
In Aspen, parks and restaurants remained busy throughout the day despite no parade and no official events taking place.
