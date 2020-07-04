Slideshow: Aspen, Snowmass make best of Fourth of July during a pandemic

Things were a little different Saturday as far as Fourth of July celebrations go in Aspen and Snowmass Village. Even without Aspen’s Old Fashioned parade, fireworks and the Snowmass community celebration, visitors and locals made the best of it.

The holiday weekend brought out the biggest crowds around the Roaring Fork Valley since the area shutdown in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead of meeting up for the traditional Snowmass community celebration and concert, the Ice Cream Anti-Social rolled through the streets and neighborhoods throughout the village.

In Aspen, parks and restaurants remained busy throughout the day despite no parade and no official events taking place.