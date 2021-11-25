Slideshow: Aspen Mountain opens under bluebird skies, fresh blanket of snow
Aspen Mountain’s annual Thanksgiving Day opening had a boost and Thursday’s start to the season had 100 acres after a storm rolled through just in time.
Skiers and snowboarders had about 100 acres available to them, and that was a big boost from the original plan, announced only Monday, that was to have 50 acres open at the top while uploading and downloading from the gondola.
With cooler overnight temps and snowmaking at full tilt, watch for more terrain to open at Aspen and Snowmass.
