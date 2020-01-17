Slideshow: Aspen Gay Ski Week crests with snowy downhill costume contest, party
The Aspen Times
The annual Aspen Gay Ski Week downhill costume contest was met with an enthusiastic crowd and a raging snowstorm. The event featured Dolly Parton impersonators, celebrity cameos and Snowmass Tourism winning its third consecutive costume contest title. The ladies of Snowmas Tourism intend to donate their winnings back to Aspen OUT.
While snow isn’t forecast to continue through the weekend, the party is.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
Longtime ranch owners object to Basalt master plan’s view of their property
The town of Basalt is working on an update to its 2007 master plan. The document will be a blueprint for how and where the town will grow. But the family that has owned a 180-acre ranch at the edge of town for nearly 60 years objected Tuesday to the document’s parameters for its property.