Slideshow: Aspen Gay Ski Week crests with snowy downhill costume contest, party

News | January 17, 2020

Photos by Kelsey Brunner
The Aspen Times

The annual Aspen Gay Ski Week downhill costume contest was met with an enthusiastic crowd and a raging snowstorm. The event featured Dolly Parton impersonators, celebrity cameos and Snowmass Tourism winning its third consecutive costume contest title. The ladies of Snowmas Tourism intend to donate their winnings back to Aspen OUT.

While snow isn’t forecast to continue through the weekend, the party is.

