Skier dies Tuesday doing jump in East Vail Chutes, officials report

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office responded to a backcountry medical incident where a skier went off a jump and died.

The incident occurred at the East Vail Chutes on U.S. Forest Service land located out of bounds of the Vail Resorts Ski Area.

The cause of death is under investigation, and there does not appear to be anything suspicious about the death. It appears to be a very unfortunate ski accident, officials said.

The skier was identified as a 44-year-old male from Vail. The identity of the victim is not being released pending next of kin notifications.

Vail Ski Patrol, Vail Mountain Rescue Group, the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Eagle County Coroners Office, Vail Police Department and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center worked collaboratively on this incident.

Due to heavy early season snow conditions, all backcounty skiers should be cautious of the conditions and equipped with proper safety gear.

This is a developing story that will be updated.