Skier dies from Steamboat tree well

A 65-year-old man from Kentucky who was skiing with his son fell into a tree well Friday at Steamboat Resort and died.

The pair were on the Morningside part of the mountain, according to Loryn Duke, director of communications with Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp.

Ski Patrol was on scene within a few minutes, and spent a few minutes removing the man from the tree well, according to Routt County Deputy Aaron Clock. Upon removing the man from the tree well, Clock said, patrollers started CPR.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue was called to respond to “slope maintenance,” an area at the top of Burgess Creek Road at 10:25 a.m. First responders met patrollers there and continued CPR in the ambulance. The man was pronounced dead at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center.

The man’s identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.





Routt County Coroner Mitch Locke said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

With the 230-plus inches at Steamboat Resort, deep snow and tree well danger is serious , officials said. The resort has been posting signs and pushing out information to encourage people to stay safe this season.

Tree well safety

According to the National Association of Ski Areas, a tree well immersion accident occurs when a skier or rider falls into an area of deep unconsolidated snow, becomes immobilized and suffocates. These deaths are referred to as snow immersion suffocation.

Here are tips for skier and boarders to follow when skiing in areas of deep powder around trees. The information was compiled from Steamboat Resort and Colorado Ski Country: