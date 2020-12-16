Skier briefly submerged in small avalanche on Marble Point near Carbondale
The human-triggered avalanche was 100 feet wide and 22 feet long
The Denver Post
A backcountry skier was “briefly submerged” in an “small” avalanche Monday on Marble Point near Carbondale.
The avalanche, roughly 100 feet wide and 200 feet long, was triggered by a skier at about 10,400 feet in elevation, according to a report posted on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
“Our group’s travels were masked by complacency as we traversed low angle slopes on the return to the car after having noted major instabilities at higher elevations,” said a member of the involved ski party in the CAIC post.
The incident was reported by Out There Colorado. The skier who was briefly submerged came to “rest atop the snowpack 100 or so feet above the toe of the slide.”
