Skico to host six drive-in movies at Buttermilk parking lot beginning Saturday

Will Ferrell's "Talladega Nights" will be the first of six drive-in movies hosted by Aspen Skiing Co. at Buttermilk Ski Area.

Courtesy

Aspen Skiing Co. announced Wednesday it has paired with Audi and Bumble to host six drive-in movies in the Buttermilk Ski Area parking lot. The makeshift theater includes a 40-foot wide screen with surround sound transmitted to cars through FM radio.

The Buttermilk parking lot hosted Aspen High School’s makeshift graduation on May 30, which turned out to be a huge success.

“Hosting Aspen High’s graduation highlighted again how special Buttermilk is as a venue, and people are looking for fun things to do these days,” said John Rigney, Skico’s senior vice president of revenue, in a news release. “This will be a welcome and entertaining outlet for the community, and perhaps the first drive-in experience for some kids and families.”

The first screening with take place Saturday with “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby,” an auto racing comedy starring Will Ferrell. The film is scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

Then on Wednesday, July 15, Skico will show “Dirty Dancing,” followed by “School of Rock” (July 18), “Grease” (July 22), Teton Gravity Research’s “Accomplice” (July 25) and “The Karate Kid” (July 29).

Single vehicle parking passes will cost $40 per film, with a 150-vehicle limit per film. Passes must be purchased online beforehand through http://www.eventbrite.com, with no on-site sales available.

Walk-ups and cyclists are not prohibited at this time. Guests are allowed to bring their own food and beverage. The news release hinted at a food and beverage pick-up option from Bumps restaurant being available, although details weren’t released.

All local COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced, and facemasks will be required when leaving one’s vehicle to use the restroom or speak with staff. Wandering between vehicles during the film is not allowed.

For more, visit http://www.aspensnowmass.com.