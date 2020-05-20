Skico sells Big Burn chairs in one day; funds will support community

Skiers and snowboarders ride under the Big Burn lift on opening day in November 2019.

On Wednesday morning, the Aspen Skiing Co.’s Caring for Community Fund started selling the chairs from the Big Burn lift at Snowmass, and by about 5 p.m. all 40 chairs available were sold.

A $200 minimum donation was suggested for each chair and all donations go directly to the Caring for Community Fund, the company said in a news release. The fund is an employee-led and funded effort to serve the local community from Aspen to Parachute by giving grants to organizations that “help facilitate a strong, healthy, supportive and productive community,” according to its website.

The company is spending $10.8 million to replace and shift the Big Burn lift this summer, which was among Skico’s first generation of high-speed detachable lifts.

Skico plans to proceed with multiple capital improvement projects this summer, including the Big Burn replacement, despite losing a significant chunk of revenue due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Forest Service granted approval in December to construct a new six-passenger, high-speed Big Burn chairlift. After 33 years, the previous lift had reached its “operational lifetime,” the Forest Service determined.