Skico resumes Aspen U series with focus on social injustice issues

Aspen Skiing Co. is resuming its Aspen U speaker series with the first in-person presentations since prior to the pandemic.

Speaker Quincy “Q” Shannon, president of Ski Noir and a community leader in Denver, will speak at the Little Nell Grand Salon at 6 p.m. Wednesday. He will present “Juneteenth — Understanding the Nightmares in the American Dream.”

“He will help us understand that some American ideals are not yet realized in many places in the Black community,” according to Skico material on the event.

Another speaker will discuss racial injustice issues Tuesday and Wednesday at Skico’s Aspen Business Center office. Wayne Hare, the leader of the Civil Conversations Project, will hold sessions on “Falsehoods of Our Nation: The Intersection of Race and Life in America.”

Hare, who also is a former Aspen Snowmass ski patroller, will speak at Skico’s office at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and at noon Wednesday.

The events are open to the public and free. Skico employees and community members can sign up for Hare’s presentations at forms.gle/8rf3qXVeFRPniHgH7 .

“This is part of Aspen Skiing Co.’s ongoing effort to share resources within our community to further our understanding of racial injuries and spark conversation,” said Auden Schendler, Skico senior vice president for sustainability and community engagement, in an email.