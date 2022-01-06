Skico reschedules indoor anniversary events, releases details for Jan. 11 celebration
Pop-Up Magazine productions moved to March
The Aspen Skiing Co. has amended its plans for next week’s commemoration of its 75th anniversary, rescheduling indoor events and announcing new details about outdoor celebrations.
Three nights of shows telling the story of Aspen’s skiing history, produced by Pop-Up Magazine and originally planned to run Jan. 9-11 at the Wheeler Opera House, have been cut to two and moved to March 11 and 12.
Outdoor festivities Tuesday will still run throughout the day, beginning with an 11:30 a.m. ski parade starting at the summit of Aspen Mountain and ending at the base of Aspen’s original Lift 1 in Willoughby Park. “Strong intermediate” skiers or above are invited to join the parade.
At noon, in conjunction with Aspen’s daily noon fire siren, Skico will host a lift dedication reenactment and celebration in Willoughby Park at the former base of Lift 1. The ceremony will feature a reenactment of the 1947 “champagne smash” and guest speakers, including Skico CEO Mike Kaplan and White River National Forest supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams.
A complimentary champagne toast will also be served to those in attendance to mark the occasion.
Other anniversary activations include a specialty “Aspen 75” cocktail, a spin-off of the “French 75,” available for $7.50 in all on-mountain restaurants with bar service. The drink will also be available in The Little Nell and the Limelight Hotels.
The Skico’s 75-day social media countdown of definitive events and moments that have contributed to the foundation of the brand, which began Oct. 28, will also culminate on Tuesday on its @AspenSnowmass accounts where people can also follow the day’s events virtually.
