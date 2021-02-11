Skico: No uphilling during operations hours over Presidents Weekend

Aspen Skiing Co. will close all four of its ski areas to uphill travel Saturday through Monday during ski area operating hours, officials said Thursday.

The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each of the days at Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk-Tiehack. Uphill travel will be allowed before and after operating hours.

“Beginning Tuesday, February 16, designated routes will be open again during operations hours,” Skico said in an email to people signed up on the uphill list.