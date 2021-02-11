Skico: No uphilling during operations hours over Presidents Weekend
Ban is in effect Saturday through Monday
Aspen Skiing Co. will close all four of its ski areas to uphill travel Saturday through Monday during ski area operating hours, officials said Thursday.
The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each of the days at Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Buttermilk-Tiehack. Uphill travel will be allowed before and after operating hours.
“Beginning Tuesday, February 16, designated routes will be open again during operations hours,” Skico said in an email to people signed up on the uphill list.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Skico: No uphilling during operations hours over Presidents Weekend
Uphillers have enjoyed Aspen Skiing Co.’s warm embrace for years, but the relationship gets a little chillier this weekend. Skico won’t allow uphilling during operating hours at its four ski areas on Saturday, Sunday or Monday because of crowds expected for Presidents’ weekend.