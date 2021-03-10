Skico extends ski season one week at Snowmass
Buttermilk, Highlands and Aspen Mountain will close as scheduled
Aspen Skiing Co. has decided to keep a good thing going longer in Snowmass this season.
Skico announced it will extend the ski season one week to April 25 at Snowmass only. Aspen Mountain will close as scheduled on April 18. Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk will close April 4.
All passes will apply as they do during the regular season. Day tickets for that bonus week will be $99 for adults and $65 for children and seniors ages 65 to 69.

