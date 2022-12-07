Skico employees recognized for their hospitality

Employees of Aspen Skiing Co. who attended the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association Stars of the Industry Awards held Nov. 30 in Denver.

Courtesy photo

Ten members from Aspen Skiing Co.’s hospitality division, including two employees of Limelight Hotel Snowmass, were recognized during the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association Stars of the Industry Awards held Nov. 30 in Denver.

Three employees won star awards and seven employees were nominated for awards.

The award-winners were Emily Alexander, director of events, The Little Nell; Phurba Sherpa, purchasing supervisor, The Little Nell; and Lexie Oeth, F&B manager, The Little Nell.

Nominees were Virginie Berron, PBX Operator, The Little Nell; Spencer Swanson, guest services agent, Limelight Hotel Snowmass; Rachel Wandzilak, PR manager, The Little Nell; Jason Wright, concierge, Residences at The Little Nell; Sam Axness, guest services supervisor, Limelight Hotel Aspen; Alejandra Flores, housekeeping manager, Limelight Hotel Snowmass, and Ivan Praget, restaurant supervisor, Limelight Hotel Aspen.