Skico employees make push to help local nonprofits
Aspen Skiing Co. has two employee-funded boards that donate thousands annually to Roaring Fork Valley nonprofits. We are fortunate our donations are matched 2-to-1 by our ownership, allowing our contributions to have more impact than they would individually. Right now, until July 15, the Crown Family Foundation will match all donations made, up to $250,000, to Skico’s Caring for Community Foundation. Employees, community members and visitors have the opportunity to double their philanthropic efforts.
One-hundred percent of the funds will be awarded to local nonprofits helping our community navigate these difficult times. The board is working to distribute the dollars immediately and has already awarded $50,000 in funding to groups such as Valley Settlement, Catholic Charities, Aspen Family Connections and Response. Time is running short on the match, but the challenge continues — help us leverage this amazing opportunity to help our friends and neighbors! Visit aspensnowmass.com to donate. Thanks!
Dana Dalla Betta
Carbondale
