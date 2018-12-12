Skico employee plans mayoral campaign

A 35-year-old Aspen Skiing Co. employee picked up a petition Wednesday to run for mayor and said he plans on putting his name on the ballot.

"I'm sick of this s–t," Paul Kennedy said when reached by phone. "I'm going to run."

Kennedy said he moved to Aspen seven years ago "with $36 in my pocket" and was prompted to run for mayor by Lee Mulcahy. Asked what about Mulcahy — who has been fighting the local housing authority's efforts to force him to sell his affordable-housing unit — made him decide to run for mayor, Kennedy declined to answer.

Current city councilmembers Ann Mullins and Adam Frisch have also declared their intentions to run for mayor.