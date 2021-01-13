Ski racing’s NorAm Finals set to return to Aspen Highlands this April after five years
Aspen Highlands will host the 2021 NorAm Finals later this season, it was announced Wednesday by U.S. Ski & Snowboard. The season-ending ski races, scheduled for April 5-16, will mark the return of NorAm Finals to Aspen for the first time since 2016, when 2018 Aspen Olympian Wiley Maple was among the winners.
This year’s event will take place after Aspen Highlands has closed for the season and restrictions will be in place to ensure compliance per the coronavirus pandemic. The races are a joint endeavor with the U.S. ski team, Aspen Skiing Co. and the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club.
“The Aspen Snowmass community has been a strong supporter of alpine ski racing for over 60 years hosting events at all levels,” said Eric Webster, U.S. Ski & Snowboard director of events, in a news release. “We are excited to partner with Aspen Snowmass and AVSC this spring to host a series of extremely important NorAm level events.”
Aspen has a long history of hosting major skiing events, from the 1950 world championships to the 2017 World Cup Finals, not to mention being the home to ESPN’s Winter X Games since 2002. Aspen is scheduled to host the U.S. Alpine Tech Championships in 2022, an event it was also set to host in 2020 but was ultimately canceled because of the pandemic.
This story will be updated.
